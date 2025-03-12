Open Menu

Punjab Govt Announces Advance Salaries, Pensions Before Eid-ul-Fitre

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:51 PM

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

Govt employees and pensioners will get their payments on March 26, 2025 before Eid as Finance department issues a notification

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) The Punjab government on Wednesday announced to pay salaries and pension to its employees and pensioners before Eid-ul-Fitre.

The Punjab Finance department issued a notification regarding salaries and pensions’ payment. It also mentioned that the salaries and pensions would be paid on March 26.

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected on March 30 or March 31 this year.

The development took place after Sindh government announced advanced salaries and pensions for employees and pensioners before Eid-ul-Fitr.

On Tuesday, the Sindh government announced to disburse salary and pension for March 2025 in advance to facilitate provincial government employees and pensioners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Sindh Finance Department has issued a notification in this regard directing all the relevant institutions to ensure payment of full salary and pension to all employees and pensioners of the provincial government from March 21, 2025, said a statement issued here.

All the Sindh government employees including permanent, contract, work-charge and contingent-paid employees as well as pensioners will benefit from the decision aimed at facilitating employees and pensioners in their preparations for Eid ul Fitr.

Normally, payment of salary and pension is made on the first day of every month, however the decision to issue salary and pension in advance has been taken in view of the possibility of Eid-ul-Fitr 1446 A.H. falling on March 31 or April 1, 2025 subject to sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal.

