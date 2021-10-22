UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Announces Door-to-door Drive To Meet COVID-19 Vaccination Targets

Punjab govt announces door-to-door drive to meet COVID-19 vaccination targets

The health officials say that the drive to meet Coronavirus vaccination targets will continue till November 12.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) The Punjab government announced door-to-door Coronavirus vaccination drive from October 25.

The health officials have said that the drive will continue till November 12.

According to the notification, the campaign will target the people at homes across its nine divisions and 36 districts. The objective of this drive is ensure that the campaigns has met its targets.

The Punjab government has decided to vaccinate those who have not yet received the jab at their homes after reports indicated that a lot of people have not received the jab.

CO Lahore Dr Faisal Malik has said that he has been directed to ensure people who have not yet received the jab are vaccinated. He has said that legal action will be taken against those who refuse to get themselves vaccinated.

A day earlier, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had asked the authorities in certain cities to improve their vaccination efforts.

Taking to Twitter, Umar had commended the vaccination progress in Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit, Sargodha and other cities. The Federal minister, however, underscored the need for improvement in the vaccination process in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Mardan and other cities.

“To ensure there is no 5th wave of COVID-19, we have to meet vaccination targets set,” he added.

The federal minister for planning had said that despite a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases, we will remain vulnerable if a large number of people remain unvaccinated.

The minister had urged the public to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Remember that second jab is very important for protection against Coronavirus,” he had said.

