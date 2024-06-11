Punjab Govt Announces Eid-ul-Azha Holidays From June 17 To 19
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Following a notification from the Cabinet Division, the Punjab government has declared public holidays from June 17 to June 19 in observance of Eid-ul-Azha.
The Services and General Administration Department issued the corresponding notification on Monday.
