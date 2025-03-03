Open Menu

Punjab Govt Announces Laptop Scheme For Students, 110,000 Laptops To Be Distributed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 09:23 PM

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students, 110,000 laptops to be distributed

The Punjab government has announced a new laptop scheme for students, bringing great news for those pursuing higher education.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has announced a new laptop scheme for students, bringing great news for those pursuing higher education.

Under the initiative, 110,000 state-of-the-art 13 generation Core i7 laptops will be distributed among eligible students. The scheme is open to first and second-semester BS students in public sector institutions as well as for medical students, with a merit-based selection process. The online application portal is now live, and thousands of students have already registered within hours of its launch.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the official link for online applications has been published and is available on the Punjab Higher Education Department's website with complete details.

Students can apply online at: [https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/](https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/)

The minister also mentioned that the merit criteria for BS students has been set at 65%, while for medical students, it is 80%. This merit will be determined based on intermediate marks.

Hayat further revealed that within just a few hours of the portal going live, over 34,000 students have already registered.

Recent Stories

Over15,000 Chinese companies operating in UAE mark ..

Over15,000 Chinese companies operating in UAE markets: Minister of Economy

11 minutes ago
 Those who sought economic default reel under inter ..

Those who sought economic default reel under internal discord: Tarar

4 minutes ago
 ATC frames amended charges against Shah Mehmood Qu ..

ATC frames amended charges against Shah Mehmood Qureshi, other PTI leaders

4 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to remove illegal occupiers from ..

Steps being taken to remove illegal occupiers from agri dept lands: Minister Kir ..

4 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Gilani attends Iftar dinner hosted ..

Chairman Senate Gilani attends Iftar dinner hosted by local businessman

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students, ..

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students, 110,000 laptops to be distribu ..

3 minutes ago
NA Committee approves Zakat and Ushr Bill, forms s ..

NA Committee approves Zakat and Ushr Bill, forms subcommittee to oversee BISP di ..

3 minutes ago
 AI, trade tensions mark Barcelona mobile industry ..

AI, trade tensions mark Barcelona mobile industry meet

3 minutes ago
 Real Madrid's 'fantastic four' face Atletico test

Real Madrid's 'fantastic four' face Atletico test

3 minutes ago
 Champions trophy’s successful hosting will help ..

Champions trophy’s successful hosting will help revive international sports in ..

3 minutes ago
 Strict measures to prevent accidents on highways: ..

Strict measures to prevent accidents on highways: Minister

3 minutes ago
 PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease i ..

PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan