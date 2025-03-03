Punjab Govt Announces Laptop Scheme For Students, 110,000 Laptops To Be Distributed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 09:23 PM
The Punjab government has announced a new laptop scheme for students, bringing great news for those pursuing higher education.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has announced a new laptop scheme for students, bringing great news for those pursuing higher education.
Under the initiative, 110,000 state-of-the-art 13 generation Core i7 laptops will be distributed among eligible students. The scheme is open to first and second-semester BS students in public sector institutions as well as for medical students, with a merit-based selection process. The online application portal is now live, and thousands of students have already registered within hours of its launch.
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the official link for online applications has been published and is available on the Punjab Higher Education Department's website with complete details.
Students can apply online at: [https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/](https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/)
The minister also mentioned that the merit criteria for BS students has been set at 65%, while for medical students, it is 80%. This merit will be determined based on intermediate marks.
Hayat further revealed that within just a few hours of the portal going live, over 34,000 students have already registered.
Recent Stories
Over15,000 Chinese companies operating in UAE markets: Minister of Economy
Those who sought economic default reel under internal discord: Tarar
ATC frames amended charges against Shah Mehmood Qureshi, other PTI leaders
Steps being taken to remove illegal occupiers from agri dept lands: Minister Kir ..
Chairman Senate Gilani attends Iftar dinner hosted by local businessman
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students, 110,000 laptops to be distribu ..
NA Committee approves Zakat and Ushr Bill, forms subcommittee to oversee BISP di ..
AI, trade tensions mark Barcelona mobile industry meet
Real Madrid's 'fantastic four' face Atletico test
Champions trophy’s successful hosting will help revive international sports in ..
Strict measures to prevent accidents on highways: Minister
PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Those who sought economic default reel under internal discord: Tarar4 minutes ago
-
ATC frames amended charges against Shah Mehmood Qureshi, other PTI leaders4 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to remove illegal occupiers from agri dept lands: Minister Kirmani4 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate Gilani attends Iftar dinner hosted by local businessman3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students, 110,000 laptops to be distributed3 minutes ago
-
NA Committee approves Zakat and Ushr Bill, forms subcommittee to oversee BISP disbursement model3 minutes ago
-
Strict measures to prevent accidents on highways: Minister3 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation37 minutes ago
-
Ramazan brings boom to dates trade in KP36 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to pay tribute to martyrs of Sialkot Police37 minutes ago
-
Protecting citizens from overpricing and defective goods is priority: AAC Kohat37 minutes ago
-
One held for electricity theft37 minutes ago