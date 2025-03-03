Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students, 110,000 laptops to be distributed

The Punjab government has announced a new laptop scheme for students, bringing great news for those pursuing higher education.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has announced a new laptop scheme for students, bringing great news for those pursuing higher education.

Under the initiative, 110,000 state-of-the-art 13 generation Core i7 laptops will be distributed among eligible students. The scheme is open to first and second-semester BS students in public sector institutions as well as for medical students, with a merit-based selection process. The online application portal is now live, and thousands of students have already registered within hours of its launch.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the official link for online applications has been published and is available on the Punjab Higher Education Department's website with complete details.

Students can apply online at: [https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/](https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/)

The minister also mentioned that the merit criteria for BS students has been set at 65%, while for medical students, it is 80%. This merit will be determined based on intermediate marks.

Hayat further revealed that within just a few hours of the portal going live, over 34,000 students have already registered.