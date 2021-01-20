Punjab govt announces major social welfare program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has announced a major social welfare program under which free of cost wheelchairs, hearing aids and sewing machines would be distributed among the poor and widows.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Mal (SW&BM) Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari announced this program during a press conference held at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Wednesday. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, provincial Ameen for Baitul Mal Malik Muhammad Azam and MPA Sania Kamran were also present.

Yawer Abbas Bukhari said that Social Welfare department would herald the vision of transforming Pakistan on the patron state of Madina, adding that vocational training programs were being strengthened to make the destitute and the poor in getting destination of self-reliance.

He told the media that one of nine divisional headquarters would be turned into 'Centre of Excellence' for provision of standard vocational institute.

He said that Panagahs program had became hope of needy people who did not afford living cost at big cities. "Shelter and food are being provided to the guests without hurting their self-respect," he added.

Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari said that on directions by the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar model panagahs' project would also be launched soon. He further told that half million persons had benefitted from panagahs, asserting, "I invite the journalists to visit any panagah and give feedback to SW&BM department for further improvement.

" Ameen Baitul Mal Malik Muhammad Azam highlighted details of the program and said that Alkhidmat Foundation would collaborate with Baitul Mal for distribution of free of cost wheelchairs, sewing machines and hearing aids. He mentioned that in initial phase, five thousand wheelchairs and five thousand sewing machines would be distributed at district level. "Moreover, hearing aids would be provided to the deserving persons however students would be preferred to get hearing aids", he added.

The Ameen said that the dream of Riyasat-e-Madina could only become true by promoting social services.

He praised that eminent industrial group 'Vital' would help in conducting collective marriages across the province.

He told that annually hundred collective marriages would be arranged in different cities. He announced that maiden ceremony would be held at governor's house on January 30 and Chairman Senate Sardar Sadiq Sanjrani would be chief guest.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that under the supervision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, various social welfare schemes were being launched and Social Welfare Department was playing pivotal role in making of Riyasat-e-Madina.