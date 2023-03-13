UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Announces Ramadan Relief Package

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Punjab govt announces Ramadan relief package

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 10th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 10th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office, here on Monday.

During the meeting, the Punjab government announced Pakistan's largest and unique Ramadan relief package, with the cooperation of the Federal government. The cabinet has made a historic decision to provide free wheat flour to the public during the holy month of Ramadan. Under the special Ramadan relief package, the cabinet approved a program to provide free wheat flour bags to families earning less than Rs.60,000. Families with identity cards will receive three bags of 10kg flour for free during the month of Ramadan. Approximately 15.8 million families and 100 million individuals will benefit from the free wheat flour package. Almost 90 percent of the population in Punjab will benefit from the free wheat flour package, which will be available at specific grocery stores, trucking points, and utility stores. The distribution of the free wheat flour will begin on the 25th of Sha'ban and continue until the 25th of Ramadan.

The CM directed that the number of stores and trucking points should be increased across the province and further ordered the large stores be directed to set up special counters for this purpose.

The meeting was informed that the Punjab Information Technology board has prepared software for the distribution of free wheat flour bags and the families registered in the Benazir Income Support Program will be able to get a special package of free flour, while unregistered families can get free flour by registering over the phone.

Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs will monitor this program in their respective districts. It was further directed to conduct an awareness campaign for the relief package.

"I, provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police and administrative machinery will be present in the field for the success of this good work" the CM said and stressed that everyone has to burn the midnight oil for the success of this program.

The food secretary briefed about the salient features of the package.

Provincial ministers, chief secretary, IGP and secretaries attended the meeting while Provincial Minister Jamal Nasir participated through video link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Technology Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Oil Nasir From Government Cabinet Wheat Million Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

43 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

2 hours ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.