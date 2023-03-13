Punjab govt announces Ramadan relief package

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 10th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 10th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office, here on Monday.

During the meeting, the Punjab government announced Pakistan's largest and unique Ramadan relief package, with the cooperation of the Federal government. The cabinet has made a historic decision to provide free wheat flour to the public during the holy month of Ramadan. Under the special Ramadan relief package, the cabinet approved a program to provide free wheat flour bags to families earning less than Rs.60,000. Families with identity cards will receive three bags of 10kg flour for free during the month of Ramadan. Approximately 15.8 million families and 100 million individuals will benefit from the free wheat flour package. Almost 90 percent of the population in Punjab will benefit from the free wheat flour package, which will be available at specific grocery stores, trucking points, and utility stores. The distribution of the free wheat flour will begin on the 25th of Sha'ban and continue until the 25th of Ramadan.

The CM directed that the number of stores and trucking points should be increased across the province and further ordered the large stores be directed to set up special counters for this purpose.

The meeting was informed that the Punjab Information Technology board has prepared software for the distribution of free wheat flour bags and the families registered in the Benazir Income Support Program will be able to get a special package of free flour, while unregistered families can get free flour by registering over the phone.

Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs will monitor this program in their respective districts. It was further directed to conduct an awareness campaign for the relief package.

"I, provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police and administrative machinery will be present in the field for the success of this good work" the CM said and stressed that everyone has to burn the midnight oil for the success of this program.

The food secretary briefed about the salient features of the package.

Provincial ministers, chief secretary, IGP and secretaries attended the meeting while Provincial Minister Jamal Nasir participated through video link.