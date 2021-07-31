UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Announces Revised Instructions For Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:01 PM

Punjab govt announces revised instructions for lockdown

The Punjab government has announced revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) and recommendations for lockdown in the province from August 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has announced revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) and recommendations for lockdown in the province from August 1.

According to Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHD) Sarah Aslam on Saturday, under the extension of lockdown orders, the lockdown will be implemented immediately and the first instructions will remain effective until further instructions from the National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

During the lockdown, she said that all business centres will be closed until 10 p.m. and all government and private offices can work with 100 per cent staff as usual.

Secretary P&SHD said that Sunday will be observed as a closed day except for all pharmacies, medical stores, health centres, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, tandoors, bakeries, dairy shops, food takeaways, e-commerce, courier postal services, gas, water and electricity offices, cellular companies, auto workshops, oil depots and markets including all kinds of mandis which will be allowed to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

She said that the indoor and outdoor dining will continue until 11:59 p.m. with 50 per cent occupancy rate while indoor dining will be permissible for vaccinated people only. She cleared that restaurant managements will also be required to vaccinate their staff. Indoor and outdoor weddings will be allowed for vaccinated people only with maximum limit of 200 persons for indoor and 400 persons for outdoor weddings arrangements.

She warned that wedding hall management will be responsible for vaccination of staff and compliance of SOPs.

She said that all cinema halls will be allowed to provide their services only vaccinated people till 1 a.m. midnight. Sarah Aslam instructed gymnasiums to remain open however, only vaccinated people can come to the gym for exercise while owners will be responsible for keeping vaccinated staff. All tourist destinations across the province are allowed to operate in accordance with the SOPs.

Sarah said that all entertainment centres can operate with 50 per cent occupancy rate. She said that there will be a complete ban on all types of contact sports such as martial arts, kabaddi and rugby. Cultural festivals and gatherings will also be completely banned. She said that all public transportation including train service will be allowed to run with a capacity of 70 per cent, however, freight cars, ambulances, medical vehicles are exempted. Sectors of industry and agriculture will also be exempted from the lockdown.

Sarah Aslam assured that the district administration and the police will work together to ensure the implementation of the SOPs. She requested all the people to wear face masks and keep washing their hands frequently.

She said that people are advised to avoid unnecessary contact and maintain social distance by strictly following SOPs.

