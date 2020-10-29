UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Announces Revised Time-table For Business Activities Due To 2nd Wave Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Punjab govt announces revised time-table for business activities due to 2nd wave of COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has issued a new schedule for business activities in the province to avoid the threat of the 2nd wave of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, all business activities would be shut down by 10:00 pm.

However, all medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, tyre puncture shops, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors, flour mills and postal/courier services will remain open round the clock.

Drivers, hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG shops, filling plants, agriculture machinery shops, spare parts shops and printing press can also work continuously whereas call centres (with 50 per cent staff) and takeaways and home delivery services are also allowed to work for 24 hours.

Amusement and public parks will remain opened from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

"No mask no service" rule will be followed by all while SOPs regarding mandatory mask and social distancing will be observed strictly.

This notification will be immediately implemented in the areas of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The P&SHD secretary Captain (retired) M Usman Younis appealed people to ensure usage of sanitizer, wash hands several times in a day, wear mask and keep distance from others for their safety.

He said that precautionary measures could effectively help in reducing the danger of coronavirus.

