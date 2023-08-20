Punjab govt announces Rs 2 million for affected families of Jaranwala incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approved Rs 2 million for each of the Christian family affected in Jaranwala incident.

The CM along with all Provincial Ministers visited Association of Evangelical Churches AEC Church,Jaranwala to show complete solidarity with the Christian community here on Sunday.

For the first time in the history of Punjab, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the Provincial Cabinet meeting inside the church to express complete solidarity with the Christian community. All Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), concerned Secretaries and senior officials were present.

They also participated in the prayer ceremony of the Christian community at(AEC) Church.

The Chief Secretary presented a one point agenda of the Provincial Cabinet. The Provincial Cabinet unanimously approved the grant of financial assistance of Rs 2 million for the owners of the houses being set ablaze in the Jaranwala incident.

Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the financial assistance cheques would be handed over to the affected people within 48 hours.

CM apprised that construction and restoration of two church houses of Jaranwala was completed and opened for prayers while construction and restoration of other church houses will soon be completed with the consent of Christian community.

CM stated that the real purpose of coming here was to equally share the grief of the Christian community.

A special prayer was made in the church for the integrity, stability, progress, prosperity of the people, and for unity and solidarity of the country and the nation.

CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the Christian community in Jaranwala church stated that "it is our promise that justice will definitely be provided and the whole team was working for the provision of justice. Two churches have been restored 100%.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the religion of islam also teaches us tolerance. The letter written by the Holy Prophet SAW to the Christian community has been published in all newspapers today.

CM Mohsin Naqvi along with the Provincial Ministers visited the relief camp being established for the affected Christian families at Danish school Jaranwala. He met the affected Christian families, consoled them and assured them provision of justice. He talked with the Christian families and listened to their problems.

Later, CM Mohsin Naqvi reached Jamia Masjid Sabri in Jaranwala and met with the Members of Peace Committee, Ulama-e- Karam of all schools of thought and with notable personalities belonging to other religions and lauded the efforts of the Members of Peace Committee for maintaining peace after Jaranwala incident.