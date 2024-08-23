Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz says those responsible for the deaths of police officers will be brought to justice

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday announced a reward of Rs10 million for information leading to the capture of the top bandit in the Kacha region as part of an intensified crackdown on high-value targets.

The decision was made following the chief minister's directive, and a notification is expected to be issued by the Punjab Home Department soon.

In addition to the Rs10 million bounty on top-tier criminals, a reward of Rs5 million has been set for the capture of particularly dangerous individuals. For third-category criminals, a bounty of Rs2.5 million was announced.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said that those responsible for the deaths of police officers would be brought to justice.

She vowed to hold the terrorists accountable and ensure that law enforcement efforts against these criminals are fully supported and rewarded.