Open Menu

Punjab Govt Announces Rs10m As Bounty For Kacha Region Top Bandit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2024 | 08:58 PM

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz says those responsible for the deaths of police officers will be brought to justice

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday announced a reward of Rs10 million for information leading to the capture of the top bandit in the Kacha region as part of an intensified crackdown on high-value targets.

The decision was made following the chief minister's directive, and a notification is expected to be issued by the Punjab Home Department soon.

In addition to the Rs10 million bounty on top-tier criminals, a reward of Rs5 million has been set for the capture of particularly dangerous individuals. For third-category criminals, a bounty of Rs2.5 million was announced.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said that those responsible for the deaths of police officers would be brought to justice.

She vowed to hold the terrorists accountable and ensure that law enforcement efforts against these criminals are fully supported and rewarded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Criminals Top Million

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

7 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

8 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

9 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

8 hours ago
 President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

8 hours ago
Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

8 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

8 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

8 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

9 hours ago
 Tessori announces results of Hyderabad IT Test

Tessori announces results of Hyderabad IT Test

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan