Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) The Punjab government has announced financial assistance of Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns and pregnant women.

Under the Aghosh Program, the Punjab government will provide Rs23,000 to pregnant women and mothers of newborns.

In the first phase, 13 districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Mianwali have been selected for the program.

The officials said that the financial aid would be given in installments, linked to regular medical check-up visits throughout the pregnancy until childbirth.