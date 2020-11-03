Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil Aalmeen Week” in every Rabi- Ul-Awal

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged world leaders to play their role to stop Islamophobia and anti-Islam acts like blasphemous caricatures in France.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to mark "Rahamtul Lilaalmeen Week" in Rabi ul Awal.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that love with Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is “Emaan”.

“We are going to celebrate Rahmatul lilaalmeen week” every year in Rabi Ul awal,” said Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He also strongly condemned blasphemous caricatures in France, asked the world organizations and Muslim leaders to play their role to stop Islamophobia and blasphemous caricatures.

“Rs 500 million scholarship under Rahmatul Lilaalemeen programme,” said Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar. He also stated that speech competitions would be held on “Seerat-e-Nabi (s.a.w) wherein he and other members of the cabinet would take part.