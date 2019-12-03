Punjab government has announced to make orange line metro train operational on Dec 10 in the light of implementation upon the Supreme Court (SC) orders

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Punjab government has announced to make orange line metro train operational on Dec 10 in the light of implementation upon the Supreme Court (SC) orders.According to media reports, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar along with caravan of 250 people including ministers and journalists will make an official test run on Dec 10 upon 27 kilometer route of train.In real the purpose of this is only to show the train becoming operational before the deadline of Jan 2020 fixed by the apex court.Safety audit of construction infrastructure, power system and other parts of the project could not be completed till yet.Contract companies of construction works have sought time of 2 to 3 months for safety audit and the second most important hurdle is this that those Korean and Chinese companies whose joint ventures would take contract of safeguarding and running of train for 11 years, government didn't sign any agreement with them still.Joint ventures of those companies are demanding Rs 450 million monthly upon which provincial government has reservations.Pakistan Railway had also taken bid documents in order to take part in the auction of contract of safeguarding and running of train but gave up on making participation after having no experience of metro train, however, joint ventures of Korean and Chinese companies were declared appropriate technically for this.

After regular agreement signed with the joint ventures and safety audit, these companies are seeking time of at least 6 months for train run and arrangements but Punjab government and sources connected with the project are hoped to fix the date as April or May 2020 to run the train for public upon the condition of speedy work.Cost of the project has been increased to Rs 15 billion due to delay in the project but due to loss in rupee value this cost has been reached Rs 250 billion from Rs 160 billion.Expenditures of Rs 40 to 50 billion that would be spent upon the purchase of land , construction of roads, power, gas and others are not included in this cost.General Manager Operations Engineer Syed Aziz Shah of Punjab Mass Transit Authority has confirmed that official test run of train will be conducted on Dec 10 or near to Dec 10.He said date has not been fixed to start this service for Public.He also said that agreement with companies pertaining to run and protect the train is not signed till yet therefore no time could be given to run this train for general Public.