Punjab govt appoints 10 secretaries at South Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab government posted 10 secretaries of different departments at south Punjab Secretariat to resolve public problems locally.

According to notification, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti was posted as Secretary Health Department South Punjab. Similarly, Rana Obaid Ullah Anwar as Secretary Finance, Shoaib Iqbal Syed as secretary Planning and Development, Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar as secretary Local Government and Community Development, Liaqat Ali Chhatha as secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Shoaib Ali Ateel as secretary Agriculture, Aftab Ahmed Pirzada as secretary Livestock and Dairy Development, Ms Nosheen Malik as secretary Services and General Administration, Momin Agha as secretary Home Department and Nazir Ahmad Gujana was entrusted additional charge of the post of secretary Law Department South Punjab Secretariat, in addition to his own duties and till the posting of a regular incumbent.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed the posting of various secretaries at South Punjab Secretariat and stated that it was another step of incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in honouring the pledge made with the public and it would surely help address sense of deprivation among the people of the local region.

"The functioning of South Punjab secretariat and amendment in Rules of business were important and practical steps for creation of south Punjab province", he maintained. Qureshi also felicitated masses of south Punjab on this great achievement and stated that PTI government strongly believed in fulfilling its promises, made with masses.

All the administrative decisions of the local region will be taken at South Punjab Secretariat. The people of Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions will not go to Lahore for redressal of their issues. Now, their problems would be resolved at masses doorstep. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking keen interest addressing sense of deprivation, among the people of South Punjab.