Punjab Govt Appoints Deans At GCU

Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:24 PM

The Punjab government on Monday appointed Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan as Dean, Faculty of Chemistry and Life Sciences and Prof. Riaz Ahamd as Dean, Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences at Government College University (GCU)

According to GCU spokesperson, the Higher education Department has issued a notification after the approval from the Chancellor Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi congratulated both the professors on their appointment.

