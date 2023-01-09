UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Appoints Distt Coordinator For Inter-faith & Religious Harmony

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Punjab govt appoints distt coordinator for inter-faith & religious harmony

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab government appointed a district coordinator for interfaith and religious harmony across the province on Monday.

Muhammad Akmal Karim Chishti has been appointed as a coordinator in the Muzaffargarh district for dealing the interfaith and religious affairs.

The prime purpose of this position is to implement a district level communication plan while engaging youth and academia, the business community, and religious forums to raise awareness on the promotion of interfaith harmony, countering hate speech, the role of families in peacebuilding, and for promotion of safer charity practices in community building, said a press release issued by the authority.

The officials of Jamaat Ahl-e- Sunnat Muzaffargarh Pir Falak Sher Ali, Saeed Akhtar Saeedee, Iqbal Khan Lashari, Ghous Bakhsh Faridi, Muhammad Sulaiman, Maulana Muhammad Soleimani, Muhammad Abd Shafi, Sajjad Ahmed Golrowi, Tariq Sharif, Iqbal Bhatta, Sadiq Khan, and others from political and social circles felicitated and expressed best wishes to Akmal Chishti for his new assignment.

