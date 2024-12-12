Punjab Govt Appoints Members To Boards Of Management Of 8 Teaching Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has finalized the appointment of members to the Boards of Management for eight teaching hospitals and institutions across the province for the next four years.
The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has issued an official notification in this regard on Thursday.
The appointments have been made under Section 6 of the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act, 2003, following formal approval during a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet. The newly appointed members will serve on the Boards of Management of Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Lahore, Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore, King Edward Medical University/Mayo Hospital, Lahore, De Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore, Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore, Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Lahore and Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan.
These appointments aim to enhance the governance and operational efficiency of these premier medical institutions, ensuring better healthcare services for the people of Punjab.
