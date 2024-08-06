Punjab govt appoints representatives for public hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) In order to improve the capacity building of public hospitals, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has designated representatives for local public hospitals to improve patients' treatment both indoors and outdoor.

Like elsewhere in the province, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ajmal Khan Chandia is designated to monitor the health affairs of District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh, said the official source.

Similarly, MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid is appointed to monitor the administration of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jatoi.

MPA Syed Sebatin Raza Bukhari is deputed to hold a check of health treatment at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur.

Former provincial minister, Malik Ahmed Yar Hanjra would monitor the affairs of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.

Amjad Parvez Chandia is nominated to monitor Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Notification about the authority to monitor the hospitals was issued.