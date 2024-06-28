Punjab Govt Approved Rs 1 Bln For Waste Water Treatment Plant In Burewala
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Punjab government has approved over Rs 1 billion to establish a waste water treatment plant and connect it to sewerage system in Burewala under World Bank Model City Project
Work on the project would begin during upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.
Work on the project would begin during upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.
Former PML-N legislators Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmad Arain, Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain, and Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar thanked the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for paying attention to the plight of people of under developed areas.
The project was approved by Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday, municipal committee Burewala officials said.
All the Disposal works of Burewala sewerage system would be linked with the waste water treatment plant.
