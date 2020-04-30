UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Approves 2 Per Cent Job Quota For Minorities In Public Sector Universities

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:52 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar says that youths belonging to minorities are facing issues in getting high end jobs under 5 per cent quota because of lack of highly educated candidates.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the government approved two per cent quota for minorities in universities under “Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package” here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said: “Our Youth belonging to minorities have been facing issues in getting “high end jobs” under 5% quota because of lack of highly educated candidates.

To solve this problem, under “Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package”, we have approved 2% quota for our minorities in universities.

The CM said this would help them in getting better education and securing a better future for their families.

Every segment of our society has served Pakistan well and it is our responsibility to ensure their welfare and inshaAllah we won’t fail our minorities,” CM Buzdar said.

