UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Approves “Aab-e-Pakistan Authority” For Pure, Clean Drinking Water

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:14 PM

Punjab govt approves “Aab-e-Pakistan Authority” for pure, clean drinking water

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarward made the announcement of approval of the authority, saying that people of Punjab will get pure clean drinking water.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Provincial government approved establishment of “Aab-e-Pakistan Authority” to provide pure and clean-drinking water to the people of the province, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said here on Thursday.

“InshaAllah people of Punjab will get pure and clean drinking water,” said Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar.

He made this announcement through his Twitter account.

“Am pleased 2 announce that despite Covid19 crises, GoPb PnD,Finance, PublicHeath approved PC1 4 Aab-e-Pak Auth in record time w its ratification by board on May20th.

Recruitment starts frm next mon & implementatn soon after. Inshahallah pple of Pnjb wll get safewater @ all costs,” the Punjab Governor said.

It may be mentioned here that pure and clean drinking water is getting lower gradually from near of the ground surface and is also turning polluted in many parts of the province including Punjab and other districts like Kasur, Okara and Sahiwal.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Water Twitter Sahiwal Kasur Okara May All From Government

Recent Stories

Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report to be submitte ..

25 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

38 minutes ago

631 smart lockdowns in place across Pakistan: NCOC ..

38 minutes ago

Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in part ..

37 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto denounces cancellation claim

37 minutes ago

Regional press important part of national media : ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.