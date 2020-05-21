Punjab govt approves “Aab-e-Pakistan Authority” for pure, clean drinking water

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Provincial government approved establishment of “Aab-e-Pakistan Authority” to provide pure and clean-drinking water to the people of the province, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said here on Thursday.

“InshaAllah people of Punjab will get pure and clean drinking water,” said Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar.

He made this announcement through his Twitter account.

“Am pleased 2 announce that despite Covid19 crises, GoPb PnD,Finance, PublicHeath approved PC1 4 Aab-e-Pak Auth in record time w its ratification by board on May20th.

Recruitment starts frm next mon & implementatn soon after. Inshahallah pple of Pnjb wll get safewater @ all costs,” the Punjab Governor said.

It may be mentioned here that pure and clean drinking water is getting lower gradually from near of the ground surface and is also turning polluted in many parts of the province including Punjab and other districts like Kasur, Okara and Sahiwal.