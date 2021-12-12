Punjab govt approves Air Rescue Service Project

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Air Rescue Service Project has been included in the annual development programme (ADP) 2021-22 as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to official sources here on Sunday, cabinet standing committee on Finance and Development had given approval to include air rescue service project in the ADP.

The CM said that Rs 1.16 billion had been set aside for the service.

Rescue Air Ambulance Service would help in accessing high risk and far flung areas of the province, he added.

He further said that this initiative would provide quick rescue services to the injured persons besides saving the precious lives of the humans.

Usman Buzdar said that the project would bring revolution in Rescue services and it was purely public welfare oriented project.

He further said that Punjab would be honoured to start first air ambulance service in the South Asia.