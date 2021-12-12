UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Approves Air Rescue Service Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 01:00 PM

Punjab govt approves Air Rescue Service Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Air Rescue Service Project has been included in the annual development programme (ADP) 2021-22 as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to official sources here on Sunday, cabinet standing committee on Finance and Development had given approval to include air rescue service project in the ADP.

The CM said that Rs 1.16 billion had been set aside for the service.

Rescue Air Ambulance Service would help in accessing high risk and far flung areas of the province, he added.

He further said that this initiative would provide quick rescue services to the injured persons besides saving the precious lives of the humans.

Usman Buzdar said that the project would bring revolution in Rescue services and it was purely public welfare oriented project.

He further said that Punjab would be honoured to start first air ambulance service in the South Asia.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Punjab Sunday Cabinet Asia Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on cent ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

11 hours ago
 Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took po ..

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ah ..

12 hours ago
 It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.