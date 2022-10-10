UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Approves Construction Of Six Roads In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Punjab govt approves construction of six roads in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said the Punjab government has approved construction of six roads in the city under the Sialkot City Road Development Package (Phase-1).

During a meeting on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that the process of tenders for Rs1.

1 billion projects would start from October 10, adding that the government had released Rs 200 million for the project.

He said Rs 130 million would be spent on the construction of 2.5-km Shahabpura Road from Flyover to Alam Chowk, Rs 50 million on the construction of 3.2-km Railway Road, Rs 180 millionfor the construction of 3.4-km Circular Road, Rs 182 million for the construction of 3.4-km KhawajaSafdar Road and Rs 41.9 million for 0.6-km Imam Sahib Road.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Road Sialkot October From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

58 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

1 hour ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

10 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

10 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.