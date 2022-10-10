Punjab govt approves construction of six roads in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said the Punjab government has approved construction of six roads in the city under the Sialkot City Road Development Package (Phase-1).

During a meeting on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that the process of tenders for Rs1.

1 billion projects would start from October 10, adding that the government had released Rs 200 million for the project.

He said Rs 130 million would be spent on the construction of 2.5-km Shahabpura Road from Flyover to Alam Chowk, Rs 50 million on the construction of 3.2-km Railway Road, Rs 180 millionfor the construction of 3.4-km Circular Road, Rs 182 million for the construction of 3.4-km KhawajaSafdar Road and Rs 41.9 million for 0.6-km Imam Sahib Road.