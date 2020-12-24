Punjab govt approves development projects for Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

Government of Punjab conferred upon local Commissioner a special task for marking development schemes worth one billion rupees approximately across the Multan division

According to the sources privy to the development revealed Thursday that Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood conducted a meeting here regarding 154 schemes mostly pertaining to sewage, roads and water cleaning on agenda.

The authority directed all departments concerned to prepare feasibility report without any delay, with complete facts and figures.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood instructed to send all requisite schemes to the provincial authority before deadline marked as 31st of December, this month.

All projects would be ensured to be completed with early start followed by speedy conclusion, it was said.

"All schemes would pass through third party audit to ensure transparency in accordance with given standard operating procedures" said the Commissioner.