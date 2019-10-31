UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Approves Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Punjab govt approves development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of water supply and sanitation sector with an estimated cost of Rs 627.40 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of water supply and sanitation sector with an estimated cost of Rs 627.40 million.

The schemes were approved in the 22nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 with Chairman P&D board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, here on Thursday.

The approved development schemes include beautification of Taunsa Sharif city as well as provision of street-lights, tuff-tiles, sewerage and water supply in tehsil Taunsa, district Dera Ghazi Khan with Rs 627.40 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and representatives of the provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Dera Ghazi Khan All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Altering territory of IOK, a grave violation of in ..

8 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince review Federal Youth Aut ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey set to close out 2019 in positive territory ..

54 seconds ago

Police counters at hospitals providing help to fam ..

2 minutes ago

200 irregular migrants rescued off Libyan coast

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions Effectively Halt South Korean Exports ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.