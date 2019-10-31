Punjab govt approves development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of water supply and sanitation sector with an estimated cost of Rs 627.40 million.

The schemes were approved in the 22nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 with Chairman P&D board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, here on Thursday.

The approved development schemes include beautification of Taunsa Sharif city as well as provision of street-lights, tuff-tiles, sewerage and water supply in tehsil Taunsa, district Dera Ghazi Khan with Rs 627.40 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and representatives of the provincial departments also attended the meeting.