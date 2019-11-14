UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Approves Development Schemes Of Rs 10 Billion

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Punjab govt approves development schemes of Rs 10 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of the agriculture sector, Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SHC&ME) and the irrigation sector with an estimated cost of Rs 10808.375 million.

According to the sources on Thursday, the schemes were approved in the 25th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Chairman P&D board Habibur Rehman Gilani.

The approved development schemes included as Acquisition of Land for Establishment of Model Markets at Rawalpindi, DG Khan & Sheikhupura / Gujranwala and Earth Filling /Construction of Boundary Wall at the cost of Rs.

1,048.203 million, Expansion of CPE Institute of Cardiology, Multan (Construction of New OPD & Inpatient Block) at the cost of Rs 3,266.909 million and Construction of Dadhocha Dam, Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs 6,493.263 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab Agriculture Dam Rashid Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

20 minutes ago

Egyptian President concludes two-day state visit t ..

20 minutes ago

ADIPEC: Inclusion and diversity can deliver busine ..

20 minutes ago

Mi-38 to make maiden international launch at Dubai ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed bestows &#039;Order of Zayed&#03 ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.