Punjab govt approves development schemes of Rs 10 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of the agriculture sector, Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SHC&ME) and the irrigation sector with an estimated cost of Rs 10808.375 million.

According to the sources on Thursday, the schemes were approved in the 25th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Chairman P&D board Habibur Rehman Gilani.

The approved development schemes included as Acquisition of Land for Establishment of Model Markets at Rawalpindi, DG Khan & Sheikhupura / Gujranwala and Earth Filling /Construction of Boundary Wall at the cost of Rs.

1,048.203 million, Expansion of CPE Institute of Cardiology, Multan (Construction of New OPD & Inpatient Block) at the cost of Rs 3,266.909 million and Construction of Dadhocha Dam, Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs 6,493.263 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.