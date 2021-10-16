Punjab Govt approves mega projects of Nulla Lai Expressway: Commissioner

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 08:48 PM

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday said that Punjab government has approved two mega projects, Nulla Lai Expressway and Ring Road Projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday said that Punjab government has approved two mega projects, Nulla Lai Expressway and Ring Road Projects.

Chairing a meeting held here at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office the commissioner congratulated the RDA officers on approval of both the projects.

He said that Nulla Lai Expressway is a mega project and it was an honor for the authority that the project was approved by the Punjab government.

He directed the RDA officers to work hard and try to facilitate the citizens.

Gulzar Hussain Shah said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Nullah Lai Expressway and Ring Road Projects on December 25.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to resolve all the issues and remove the obstacles if any while finalizing design and implementation plan of Nullah Lai Expressway project.

He said that the development work should be implemented on fast track and instructed the officers to work hard so that the long-awaited projects could be kicked off.

He also directed the officers to share business plans so that the mega project could be kicked off.

The meeting was attended by Director Administration and Finance RDA, Chief Engineer RDA, Director MP&TE RDA, Director LD&EM RDA, and other officers.

