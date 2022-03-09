Punjab govt approves over Rs 122m food street rehabilitation project

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab government has approved rehabilitation of food street at Fort Qasim Bagh project worth over Rs 122 million.

District administration had sent the summary about the project concerned to provincial government under the directions of Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmad.

Talking about the project, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad said that a complete survey on construction structure was also conducted by C&W department and then written to the government about its renovation and rehabilitation after satisfactory report.

The Departmental Development Sub-Committee of the sports Department has given initial approval to the scheme which has been forwarded to the Planning and Development Department for the PC-1 and provision of funds.

Upgradation of food street shops, soling and sewerage system will also be made.

Commissioner further said that the food street will be completely restored and shops will be given on lease and the auction process will be made transparent.

Along with traditional foods, shops will also be fixed for local art, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the food street will be decorated with attractive lights, landscaping and tree plantation.

He said that food street will be transformed into exemplary recreational place for families and children as it was long standing demand of the people which was going to complete now.