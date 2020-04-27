Punjab govt approves Rs 130 mln grant for lawyers, LHC told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday that the Punjab government had approved a grant of Rs 130 million for the lawyers in the wake of pandemic lockdown.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, a member of committee, formed earlier by the LHC to devise a mechanism for distribution of grant to lawyers, made the statement before LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan who was hearing a petition filed by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) against non-provision of funds by the government for lawyers in the wake of lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Besides Azam Nazir Tarar, Acting Advocate General Punjab Shan Gull and other members of the committee also appeared during the proceedings.

The committee also submitted a report about mechanism for distribution of grant to lawyers.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings and granted one week time to Federal government for allocation of grant for lawyers.

It is pertinent to mention here that an additional attorney general on behalf of federal government had earlier told the court that the government also wanted to distribute funds among lawyers in the wake of pandemic lockdown.

The LHCBA had assailed non-provision of funds by the government for lawyers in the wake of lockdown. The bar stated that the government had provided relief package to various sections of the society in the wake of lockdown but the lawyers were not included in it. The bar stated the the lawyers were also affected badly due to pandemic lockdown. The court had been requested to issue necessary directions in this regard.