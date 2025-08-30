Punjab Govt Approves Rs. 214bln Ravi River Embankment Project
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has approved the construction of a massive protective embankment along the Ravi River to safeguard urban populations from potential flood risks.
According to Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) sources, the government will provide a loan of Rs. 150 billion for the project, while Rs. 64 billion will be arranged from its own resources.
With a total estimated cost of Rs. 214 billion, the project aims to make Lahore safe from recurring flood threats.
The plan includes the establishment of a 90-kilometre-long retaining wall on both sides of the Ravi. The wall will be 300 feet wide and 27 feet high, with water training structures designed to regulate the river’s flow and prevent inundation.
The decision was finalised in a meeting chaired by the Secretary Housing with senior RUDA officials in attendance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt approves Rs. 214bln Ravi River embankment project48 seconds ago
-
Advisor IPR Misbah Khar’s appointment as ISC ambassador–a milestone for Pakistan and women leade ..21 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 108,000-litre adulterated milk21 minutes ago
-
Three terrorists killed in successful police operation in Kohat31 minutes ago
-
Day-long monsoon rains cripple Lahore, authorities warn of more flooding31 minutes ago
-
Attempt to smuggle timber foiled31 minutes ago
-
DC Attock emphasizes unity and security for Rabi-ul-Awwal gatherings31 minutes ago
-
Chenab river floods Chiniot, thousands affected31 minutes ago
-
Floods can't hinder journey of service: Maryam31 minutes ago
-
Female students dominate Abbottabad board intermediate results 202541 minutes ago
-
Saffron cultivation to support farmers financially: Minister41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan is set to introduce HPV vaccine for first time to prevent Cervical Cancer51 minutes ago