Punjab govt approves Rs. 214bln Ravi River embankment project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has approved the construction of a massive protective embankment along the Ravi River to safeguard urban populations from potential flood risks.

According to Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) sources, the government will provide a loan of Rs. 150 billion for the project, while Rs. 64 billion will be arranged from its own resources.

With a total estimated cost of Rs. 214 billion, the project aims to make Lahore safe from recurring flood threats.

The plan includes the establishment of a 90-kilometre-long retaining wall on both sides of the Ravi. The wall will be 300 feet wide and 27 feet high, with water training structures designed to regulate the river’s flow and prevent inundation.

The decision was finalised in a meeting chaired by the Secretary Housing with senior RUDA officials in attendance.