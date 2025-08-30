Open Menu

Punjab Govt Approves Rs. 214bln Ravi River Embankment Project

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Punjab govt approves Rs. 214bln Ravi River embankment project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has approved the construction of a massive protective embankment along the Ravi River to safeguard urban populations from potential flood risks.

According to Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) sources, the government will provide a loan of Rs. 150 billion for the project, while Rs. 64 billion will be arranged from its own resources.

With a total estimated cost of Rs. 214 billion, the project aims to make Lahore safe from recurring flood threats.

The plan includes the establishment of a 90-kilometre-long retaining wall on both sides of the Ravi. The wall will be 300 feet wide and 27 feet high, with water training structures designed to regulate the river’s flow and prevent inundation.

The decision was finalised in a meeting chaired by the Secretary Housing with senior RUDA officials in attendance.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

20 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

21 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

21 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

20 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

20 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

20 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

20 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

20 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan