Punjab govt approves Rs3b for up-gradation of Fort Qasim Bagh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, said on Thursday that the provincial government has approved a Rs 3 billion scheme for the up-gradation of Fort Qasim Bagh.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of 34 senior management course officials. He said that the government offices at Fort Qasim were being shifted to the Metro Command and Control Center building and added that the open door policy was imposed in Commissioner Multan's office. Mr Khattak said that the efforts were being made to resolve the public problems in every possible way by increasing the efficiency of the institutions.

The investment was being made in various sectors for development, prosperity, and beauty across the division adding that the government paying special focus to the completion of health projects. Administrative officers of relevant departments were present at the meeting. The delegation presented the shield to Aamir Khattak and the Commissioner also gave a souvenir to the delegation.