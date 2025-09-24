Open Menu

Punjab Govt Approves Scheme To Preserve Bhera's Historical Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has greenlit a scheme to preserve and promote Bhera's rich historical legacy and funds for the project have also been released.

This was disclosed by Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan while presiding over a meeting here at Bhera on Wednesday where Archeology Director General Malik Zaheer, Cirector Development Bilal Hasan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran and Assistant Commissioner Bhera Ansha Tahir were present.

The Commissioner said that the project aims to restore Bhera's old city, including historical buildings, Baoliwala Mandir, Railway Station, and ancient gates, to their original state.

He said that the restoration will enable these sites to shine as tourist attractions on a global level, adding that a committee has been formed to ensure timely completion and monitoring of the project and work on the project is expected to begin within four weeks.

Jahanzeb Awan emphasized Bhera's status as one of the oldest cities in the subcontinent, highlighting the importance of preserving its heritage.”The project will not only promote cultural tourism but also boost the local economy and create new job opportunities”, he added.

The commissioner stressed the need to involve the local community in the project, making them true partners in its success.

On the occasion, Director General of Archaeology Malik Zahir stated that the project will be a model for national-level initiatives, leveraging all technical expertise and resources. “The project is expected to be a landmark in the field of tourism and culture”, the DG added.

