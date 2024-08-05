Open Menu

Punjab Govt Approves Special Grants For 17 Martyred Cops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Bharth has approved 17 cases of martyred police officials who embraced martyrdom during the discharge of their official duties in different parts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Bharth has approved 17 cases of martyred police officials who embraced martyrdom during the discharge of their official duties in different parts of the province.

The minister granted special permission of giving grants under package one, two and three in a meeting held on Monday in Home Department Punjab, which was attended by Secretary Home Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal, Additional IG Raiz Nazir, Additional Secretary Home Adnan Shahzad, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, and other officers concerned.

The committee headed by Minister Law Punjab reviewed each case in detail and put Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arshad, Constable Ghulam Rasool and Constable Ismail Rauf in category of package one as they had embraced martyrdom because of the terrorist activities of a banned organisation in Lahore and Ralwapindi.

Similarly, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shafique, ASI Muhammad Akram, Constable Muhammad Shahzad, Constable Muhmmad Bilal, Constable Mohsin Bilal, Constable Imran Haider, Constable Ghazanfar Mehmood, Constable Muhammad Adnan, Constable Shafique Ahmed, Constable Ashiq Hussain, and Constable Zeeshan Khurram were put in package two as they had embraced martyrdom while combating criminals and outlaws during the discharge of their duties.

Moreover, Inspector Zaighum Abass, Traffic Warden Muhammad Ali and Constable Ashiq Ali were put in the category of package three as they had embraced martyrdom in accidents during the working hours of their duties at different points.

Under package One, the family of the martyred sub-Inspector will be given Rs 12.5 million in cash and Rs 17.5 million for house and thirty five thousand as transport allowance while a constable’s family will be given Rs 10 million in cash and Rs 13.5 million for house and twenty thousand for transport allowance. Under Package Two, the constable’s family will be given Rs 4 million and Rs 13.5 million for house while ASI and SI’s families will be given Rs 5 million and Rs 17.5 million for house. Under Package Three, the Constable’s family will be given Rs 3 million and fifteen thousand for transport allowance while the martyred inspector’s family will be given Rs 4.5 million and thirty-seven thousand and five hundred rupees for transportation.

The law minister said that the martyrdom of police officials would be remembered and their families would be looked after properly. He stressed police officers to make sure the use of reflector bands by the police personnel who perform their duties during night hours so they could be saved from accidents and their visibility be ensured.

