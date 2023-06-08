Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2023) The Punjab Home department approved consular access for Khadija Shah, a Pakistani-American citizen accused of involvement in the arson attack on Jinnah House on May 9, the sources privy to the development said on Thursday.

The sources said that the decision was made by the Punjab Home Department following instructions from the Ministry of Interior.

It is reported that US officials will meet with Khadija Shah at 11 pm today (Thursday) at Kot Lakhpat Jail, in the presence of prison authorities and Special Branch officials.

After receiving the request for consular access from the US officials, the Ministry of Interior issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) and instructed the additional chief secretary of the Punjab Home Department to facilitate the consular access.

The Ministry of Interior has also communicated its directives regarding consular access to the Punjab IG Prisons and the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail.

During a weekly press briefing, Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US State Department, stated that the United States is actively pursuing Khadija Shah's case and has requested the Pakistani government to grant consular access.

"As a dual citizen, the US always remains vigilant in providing assistance to its citizens wherever they are detained," said the US State Department spokesperson.

He further added, "We expect Pakistani authorities to uphold all guarantees of a free and fair trial for these detainees."

Jinnah House, a military installation, was attacked on May 9 by supporters of the PTI, who set it on fire following the arrest of the party chairman in the £190 million settlement case. Khadija Shah claims to be a prominent supporter of the PTI.