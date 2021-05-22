Punjab govt arranges best quality vaccine for people : P&SHD secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab government has arranged the best quality coronavirus vaccines for people and all vaccines are quite effective

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has arranged the best quality coronavirus vaccines for people and all vaccines are quite effective.

This was said by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) while talking to the media during her visit to the Minar e Pakistan Vaccination Centre here on Saturday.

She said about 150,000 citizens were being administered with the vaccine daily and so far more than 2.7 million citizens of the province had been vaccinated.

She said 327 vaccination centres were working across the province and the number of the centres were being increased according to the need of the public.

She said that the government was including people from all walks of life in the vaccination process like media, judiciary and teachers.

She reviewed arrangements for vaccination at the centre and directed to operate the center with better management.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik accompanied her.