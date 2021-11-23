UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Ask Artists To Register By Nov 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:26 PM

Punjab govt ask artists to register by Nov 30

The Information and Culture Department Punjab has decided to register all persons associated with the art of music, literature, drama and fine arts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Information and Culture Department Punjab has decided to register all persons associated with the art of music, literature, drama and fine arts.

According to the spokesman on Tuesday, individuals associated with the music, literature, drama and fine arts would be registered with their respective divisions in the relevant arts councils.

The artists were advised to get themselves registered till November 30, as future concessions granted by the government would be available only to listed artists.

He said there was no age limit for registration while artists from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts had been asked to enroll with the Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi.

Along with the registration, a diary would be published in which the details of all the artists would be documented, he added.

Related Topics

Music Punjab Fine Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock November All From Government

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International Presid ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International President of Bank of America

3 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather to continue in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather to continue in Balochistan

24 minutes ago
 Mehran Varsity organizes bio-food and processing w ..

Mehran Varsity organizes bio-food and processing workshop

24 minutes ago
 Killer of murdered UK student Kercher freed in Ita ..

Killer of murdered UK student Kercher freed in Italy

24 minutes ago
 Iran Determined to Enhance Ties With Spain in Diff ..

Iran Determined to Enhance Ties With Spain in Different Areas - President

24 minutes ago
 The UK government on Tuesday advised people to tak ..

The UK government on Tuesday advised people to take a rapid lateral flow test be ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.