Punjab govt ask artists to register by Nov 30

(@FahadShabbir)

The Information and Culture Department Punjab has decided to register all persons associated with the art of music, literature, drama and fine arts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Information and Culture Department Punjab has decided to register all persons associated with the art of music, literature, drama and fine arts.

According to the spokesman on Tuesday, individuals associated with the music, literature, drama and fine arts would be registered with their respective divisions in the relevant arts councils.

The artists were advised to get themselves registered till November 30, as future concessions granted by the government would be available only to listed artists.

He said there was no age limit for registration while artists from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts had been asked to enroll with the Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi.

Along with the registration, a diary would be published in which the details of all the artists would be documented, he added.