Punjab govt asks citizens to stay at home for two days due to Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar asks citizens to show responsibility and stay at homes for two days to stop spread of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Punjab government announced partial lockdown in Lahore to spread control of Coronavirus, urging citizens to stay at home for next two days.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the citizens should show responsibility and stay at home for two days.

The Punjab CM, however, made it clear that public transport would not be suspended and a notification would be issued in this regard.

“We are also going to announce an economic package,” said Mr. Buzdar while responding to a question for the laborers.

Answering to a question about arrival of Chinese doctors and their services in Punjab, the Punjab CM said that over 200 doctors arrived in Pakistan and they would also work here in Punjab to control this pandemic.

The tally of Coronavirus has surpassed 100 confirmed cases in Punjab till writing of these lines.

Keeping in view the worsening situation, Punjab government asked the people to shut down shopping malls and recreational spots and avoid from large gatherings.

“All shopping malls will remain closed from 9:00pm tonight till 9:00am on Tuesday,” said Punjab CM. He said medical stores, vegetable market, bakeries, milk shops and poulty shops will remain open.