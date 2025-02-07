Punjab govt attaches priority to health sector in province: commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan has said that the Punjab government attaches high priority to the improvement of the health sector to provide best ever healthcare facilities to people at public sector hospitals in the province under the bright vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During her visit to the local cardiac hospital (FIC) with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Friday, she said that several reforms were being made in the health sector to facilitate the masses for their medical treatment.

She said that the divisional administration was fully active for the success of CMs vision of a healthy Punjab.

The commissioner went to various wards and departments of the hospital and viewed the process of providing slips to patients at the registration counter and issued some instructions to hospital administration to save the patients from the hassle of waiting and standing in long queues, hanging guidance boards for taking registration slips, arranging more seats for patients and attendants.

She also went to the emergency ward and inquired the under treatment patients about their treatment, availability of medicine and other facilities.

The Commissioner also inquired about the implementation of the CM Children's heart surgery program in the hospital. She seeks a referral plan of the children enrolled for heart surgery in the hospital.

The Commissioner also talked with attendants of the children suffering from heart diseases and noted their cell phone numbers for conversation and contact with them.

On the request of a citizen, she also checked cleanliness in the washrooms of the hospital and strictly instructed the administration to keep washrooms clean at all times.