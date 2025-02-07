Punjab Govt Attaches Priority To Health Sector In Province: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan has said that the Punjab government attaches high priority to the improvement of the health sector to provide best ever healthcare facilities to people at public sector hospitals in the province under the bright vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
During her visit to the local cardiac hospital (FIC) with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Friday, she said that several reforms were being made in the health sector to facilitate the masses for their medical treatment.
She said that the divisional administration was fully active for the success of CMs vision of a healthy Punjab.
The commissioner went to various wards and departments of the hospital and viewed the process of providing slips to patients at the registration counter and issued some instructions to hospital administration to save the patients from the hassle of waiting and standing in long queues, hanging guidance boards for taking registration slips, arranging more seats for patients and attendants.
She also went to the emergency ward and inquired the under treatment patients about their treatment, availability of medicine and other facilities.
The Commissioner also inquired about the implementation of the CM Children's heart surgery program in the hospital. She seeks a referral plan of the children enrolled for heart surgery in the hospital.
The Commissioner also talked with attendants of the children suffering from heart diseases and noted their cell phone numbers for conversation and contact with them.
On the request of a citizen, she also checked cleanliness in the washrooms of the hospital and strictly instructed the administration to keep washrooms clean at all times.
Recent Stories
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary NFS&R visits MCCI, Blue Pottery Institute2 minutes ago
-
Japanes envoy calls on law minister2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt attaches priority to health sector in province: commissioner2 minutes ago
-
PLRA DG briefs Multan commissioner on new system for dividing joint landholdings12 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Mehran University Model United Nations (MUET-MUN) conference begins12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes 500 wheelchairs among disabled persons12 minutes ago
-
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja13 minutes ago
-
AC checks facilities at Sweet Home for orphan girls22 minutes ago
-
Minister monitors canal cleaning campaign in Swabi22 minutes ago
-
IHC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail22 minutes ago
-
DC visits polio fix, transit points22 minutes ago
-
KP Agriculture Minister reviews agricultural projects in Mohmand22 minutes ago