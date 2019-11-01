UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Bans Use Of Sheesha/Hookah For 2 Months

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:35 PM

Punjab government has imposed ban on the use of Sheesha/Hookah in public places like hotels, restaurants, parks and clubs for two months with effect from October 1, to November 30

The ban was imposed after reports that most of the management of cafes were involved in providing the facilities of smoking Sheesha/Hookah to unchins/ teenagers (boys and girls) which were a sources of hazards erupting serious diseases particularly destroying the future of the young generation, a notification said.

Due to use of Sheesha/Hookah, tension/nuisance exits among the masses, especially among the parents of teenager. The menace of use of Sheesha may disturb public peace and tranquility.

The ban was imposed by the home department in exercise of powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

