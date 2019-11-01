UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Bans Use Of UAVs, Drone Cameras, UAS, RCMAs For Two Month

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:35 PM

The Punjab government imposed ban on flying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs/ Drones), Remote Controlled Model Aircraft (RCMA), Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), flying cameras, quad copters, helicams and balloons for all types of areal media cover and sports activities etc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government imposed ban on flying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs/ Drones), Remote Controlled Model Aircraft (RCMA), Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), flying cameras, quad copters, helicams and balloons for all types of areal media cover and sports activities etc.

across the province for a period of two months with effect from October 1 to November 30.

According to notification, the ban was imposed by the home department in exercise of powers under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

The ban was imposed due to reports of threats to the law and order situation and public peace in the province.

