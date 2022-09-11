Punjab govt believes in providing maximum relief to people: Pervaiz Elahi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Punjab government believes in providing maximum relief to people.

While addressing the office-bearers and members of Lahore Press Club (LPC) at a function, organised at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam on Sunday, he said that transparency would be ensured in donation for flood affectees and the system for its utilisation.

He said that the Punjab government was providing solar tube-wells to the flood-affected farmers, adding that Pakistani citizens and American Businessman Tahir Javed would also provide assistance with regard to providing solar pumps to the flood affectees on his call.

The CM said that the relief amount to be given to the heirs of those dying in flood-related incidents had been increased to Rs10 lakh (Rs1 million). He said the government would provide financial aid amounting to Rs400,000 for reconstruction of damaged concrete house, and Rs200,000 for mud-houses.

Pervaiz Elahi said Rs75,000 would be given to the owners of the livestock owners, whose animals drowned in catastrophic floods.

CM Pervaiz Elahi said that more than Rs2.5billion had been collected in the telethon for the flood affectees, adding that the government would ensure transparency in the relief package as audit would also be done and those found involved in embezzlements would be dealt with an iron hand. Forty per cent subsidy would be provided in food items to the people who got homeless due to floods, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that journalists played a commendable role in highlighting problems of the flood affectees.

He said, "The work of journalists is difficult and their problems should be solved on priority." The CM announced that a patrolling post would be set up to curb the menace of land grabbers in at Journalist Housing Society.

A message had been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that illegal grabbing of plots of the LPC members would not be tolerated, he added.

He announced that it was among the government priorities to provide shelter to journalists, adding that on getting an appropriate land, Phase-2 of the Journalists Housing Society would be established. He said that free medical operation and treatment facilities would be provided to the LPC members.

He said that if there would be a vacant place, then the affectees of B-Block journalist Colony would be provided an alternative place. The grant amounting to Rs20million would be made part of the budget for the LPC, he added.

The CM said that assistance would also be provided to pay life insurance premium of the LPC members. He promised that a housing society for journalists would also be established in Faisalabad, adding that the proposal to establish housing societies for the media persons in other cities would also be reviewed.

Pervaiz Elahi said, "We want to work for welfare of journalists, cameramen, photographers, and sound and light staff members." He said assistance would also be provided for improving sewerage system in the journalist colony.

The possession process to the allottees of F-Block had been started.

Later, the CM distributed the possession letters of F-Block to the family members of the deceased journalists.

At the end of the ceremony, the CM gave a cheque amounting Rs10.5million to LPC President Azam Chaudhry. He administered oath to members of the LPC governing body.

President CPNE Kazim Khan, office-bearers and members of the LPC, and the officials concerned participated in the ceremony.