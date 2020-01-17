Punjab govt believes in transparency, better service delivery:Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik has directed concerned officers to discourage touts from entering the registry branch,saying that Punjab government believed in transparency,better service delivery,besides weeding out corruption culture of the past

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik has directed concerned officers to discourage touts from entering the registry branch,saying that Punjab government believed in transparency,better service delivery,besides weeding out corruption culture of the past.

While reviewing modus operandi of property transfer,Minister Dr Akhtar Malik on Friday instructed authority concerned to display official taxes on broad pana-flexes outside the branch. MPAs Tariq Abdullah, Qasim Khan Langah, Saleem Labor,Sub Registrar Kamran Bukhari and official Jamil Haider were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile,Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak ordered ban on the entry of deed writers in registry branch,besides directing action against them in case of violation.He issued the orders after a surprise visit led by Energy Minister Dr Akhter Malik here.

Amir Khatak said money vouchers would be issued to collect transfer fee from the people.He directed the branch authority not to take money from any citizen by hand.He said deeds writers' licenses would be revoked if they wouldnot abide by the new order.