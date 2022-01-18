UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Boosts Development Process: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the incumbent government had boosted the balanced development process in the province while development claims of the past were a cruel spoof

He expressed these views during meeting with MNA Zahoor Qureshi and MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah from south Punjab, here at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Chief Minister said that the people of south Punjab were continuously deceived in the past. However, the south Punjab budget had been ring fenced now, he added.

He said the government would also alleviate deprivations through the district development package. He assured that the water supply and drainage projects in urban and rural areas would be completed on a priority basis. In this regard, consultation with parliamentarians was important to devise development schemes, he concluded.

on the occasion, MNA Zahoor Qureshi said the chief minister had proved to be the true benefactor of south Punjab. Abbas Ali Shah commended the CM's vision for the development of south Punjab.

