Punjab Govt Bringing Digital Programme To Monitor Transportation Of Flour: Azma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Thursday said that the Punjab government was bringing a digital programme to monitor transportation of flour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Thursday said that the Punjab government was bringing a digital programme to monitor transportation of flour.

According to a press release issued here, she said that restructuring of the food department would be carried out besides digital monitoring of the staff.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was supervising all projects herself, adding that 80 percent of the projects which had been started by the Punjab government would be completed within one year.

She said that those who could not digest development in Punjab were criticizing public welfare oriented projects started under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

