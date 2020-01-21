UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Bringing Improvement In Education Sector: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the capacity of different departments was being enhanced through latest technology for improving their service delivery.

He said the Punjab government had started working on eight new universities while five technical institutes were also being set up to empower the youth through skills-based education.

He expressed these views while talking to National University of Technology (NUTECH) Rector Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Asghar at his office.

The chief minister said backward areas had been given preference for setting up new institutions, adding the technical universities were also being established in Rawalpindi and other cities.

He said technical education syllabus was being revised, mentioning that Mir Chakar Khan Rind University in DG Khan would help change destiny of the youth besides exploring their skills.

The employment targets would be achieved through promotion of technical education, he added.

The PTI government has given priority to bringing about reforms in education sector for improving the situation, and sufficient increase has been made in the budget, he added.

