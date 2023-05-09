Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 after Imran Khan’s arrest

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party are protesting in various cities against the arrest of Imran Khan, but in view of any unpleasant situation, the Punjab government has decided to call in Rangers throughout the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Following the arrest of Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and in view of the unpleasant situation, the Punjab government decided to call in Rangers in the province.

The provincial government wrote a letter requesting Rangers in the province.

On the other hand, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 throughout the province and also issued a letter to shut down mobile phone services.

Under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary Interior, an important decision was made in the provincial anti-terrorism committee meeting regarding the law and order situation in the province.

It should be noted that today, the NAB team arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan with the assistance of the Rangers. The Rangers arrested Imran Khan from the vicinity of the Judicial Complex and later transferred him to the NAB Rawalpindi office.

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah stated that Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had been arrested by NAB in accordance with the law in the cases of Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan had been caught at a time when he has collaborated with the enemies of the country to harm Pakistan. If anyone attempts to disrupt the situation, the law will come into force with full force.