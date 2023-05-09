UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Calls In Rangers, Imposes Section 144 After Imran Khan’s Arrest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 after Imran Khan’s arrest

The latest reports say that the workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party are protesting in various cities against the arrest of Imran Khan, but in view of any unpleasant situation, the Punjab government has decided to call in Rangers throughout the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Following the arrest of Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and in view of the unpleasant situation, the Punjab government decided to call in Rangers in the province.

According to reports, the workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party are protesting in various cities against the arrest of Imran Khan, but in view of any unpleasant situation, the Punjab government has decided to call in Rangers throughout the province.

The provincial government wrote a letter requesting Rangers in the province.

On the other hand, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 throughout the province and also issued a letter to shut down mobile phone services.

Under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary Interior, an important decision was made in the provincial anti-terrorism committee meeting regarding the law and order situation in the province.

It should be noted that today, the NAB team arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan with the assistance of the Rangers. The Rangers arrested Imran Khan from the vicinity of the Judicial Complex and later transferred him to the NAB Rawalpindi office.

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah stated that Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had been arrested by NAB in accordance with the law in the cases of Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan had been caught at a time when he has collaborated with the enemies of the country to harm Pakistan. If anyone attempts to disrupt the situation, the law will come into force with full force.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers National Accountability Bureau Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Mobile Rana SanaUllah Rawalpindi From Government

Recent Stories

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Kha ..

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan?

38 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

60 minutes ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

3 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

3 hours ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.