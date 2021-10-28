Punjab govt can give wheat subsidy only for Punjab: Hashim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Wednesday that Punjab government can provide a subsidy on wheat procurement only for the province, while other provinces' subsidy on wheat should be taken up with the Federal government.

Chairing the 66th meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development here at CM Secretariat, he added that clarification on responsibilities of the provinces as well as the distribution of resources is very clear after the 18th amendment of the Constitution.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah, Secretary Finance Abdullah Khan Sunbal, Secretary Planning and Development Mujahid Sher Dal and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.

Punjab Finance Minister directed the food, Agriculture and Finance departments to make recommendations after legal consultation with the Law Department on the disbursement of resources and subsidies.

Total 21 recommendations were tabled by various departments in the meeting mainly related to renaming and extension of scope of schemes included in the annual development programme.

Free textbooks to special children, subsidies to increase wheat production, construction of Judicial Complex Depalpur, repair of Punjab House Karachi and various schemes of Department of school Education, Local Government and Communicators and Works were presented.

The meeting approved more than 17 recommendations to include them in the annual development programme. The Rescue-1122's recommendations to increase the funding of the scheme included in the annual development programme whereas to change the scheme of the Primary and Secondary Health department was postponed for further clarification.

The meeting also called for departmental measures to improve the architecture of public sector buildings under the Communications and Works Department and stressed the need for administrative reforms for better education and training of special children.

The provincial minister observed that the Punjab government was ready to provide all possible assistance to the institutions to highlight the special talents of special children.