Punjab Govt Celebrates Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-i-Azam

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2023 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Punjab government on Monday celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in an unprecedented manner at Chief Minister's office.

According to a handout issued here, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and members of the cabinet participated in a cake-cutting ceremony, extending heartfelt wishes to the nation on the revered occasion of the Father of the Nation's birth anniversary.

The CM highlighting the significance of the day said, "The freedom we enjoy today is a result of the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave an exemplary governance model in a short period of time. The CM said that adhering to the principles laid out by the Quaid-i-Azam, Pakistan could be transformed into a truly prosperous nation.

