Punjab govt challenges LHC’s RUDA verdict before SC

The Punjab government says that it has followed all rules and regulations for the project and asks the top court to set aside the verdict of the Lahore High Court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) The Punjab government on Saturday filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against verdict of the Lahore High Court on multi-billion Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

The Punjab government in is plea submitted that all rules and regulations were followed before starting the project. It asked the top court to set aside the verdict of the Lahore High Court.

Earlier this week, Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC nullified the multi-billion Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project and restrained the provincial government from working on it.

The judge had held that the laws were not followed in acquiring agricultural land and the master plan was also not duly approved. The judge ruled that environmental assessment was also ignored and declared that several provisions of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) Act 2020 as unconstitutional.

The farmers and others who owned the land in the areas had filed the petitions against the project and asked the court to set aside the project.