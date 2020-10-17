UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Closely Monitoring Wheat, Sugar Situation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is closely monitoring wheat and sugar situation in the province to ensure smooth provision of these commodities to people at government fixed rates.

Official sources said here on Saturday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar recently presided over a meeting, in which, decision was taken to fix minimum price of sugarcane as Rs 200 per maund.

Approval had also be given in the meeting to start sugarcane crushing season in south Punjab districts from November 10. The meeting was told that crushing season in other districts of Punjab would start from November 15.

The incumbent government had made these decisions to avoid sugar shortage and in the larger interest of the people, sources added.

Agriculture department sources told APP that this year, wheat crop would be cultivated on 17,000,000 acres of land in Punjab from which more than 26,000,000 tonnes of wheat yield was expected.

Sources further said that this year, the agriculture department has made available wheat seed in abundance, adding there was no shortage of water for irrigation.

Under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, over Rs 12 billion were being spent to boost per acre yield of wheat while over Rs 8 billion would be utilized to enhance per acre produce of sugarcane, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict action was also being taken by the authorities concerned to check hoarding of wheat and sugar and to ensure selling of these items at official rates.

Wheat was being imported to improve wheat and flour situation and to tackle mafias behind creating artificial shortage of the commodity.

